Trump said that at the G7 summit demonstrated ‘unity amazing’ (PHOTOS)

The US President Donald trump said Monday that passing in the French Biarritz summit “the big seven” (G7) was observed “tremendous unity”.

“It was a tremendous unity,” said the occupant of the White house at a press conference following the summit. His words leads TASS.

In addition, trump thanked his French colleague Emmanuel macron over the organisation of this event. “I want to thank you, Mr. President, for the incredible work you have done,” said the American leader.

The leaders of the countries “the seven” have agreed on a final statement on one page. “We do not have large text, – said the President of France Emmanuel macron. We agreed on a final statement on the page. This page is all about important topics that we discussed”.

The statement contains five points: Iran’s nuclear issue, the situation in Ukraine, Hong Kong, Libya and the situation in international trade.

Meanwhile, the Western press writes that in fact the President of the United States Donald trump has a falling out with other leaders of the G7, and the reason for this was Russia. The Guardian, citing sources in diplomatic circles said that trump defended the idea of having to return to full-fledged dialogue with the Kremlin. “Russia should be in the hall” to discuss issues of Iran, Syria and North Korea, saying the American leader.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in this issue remained neutral, and agreed with trump, only the Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte. Other leaders, including the head of the European Council, Donald Tusk, spoke strongly against the return of Russia in the G8.

Following the meeting, Donald trump admitted that in Biarritz, a question was raised about Russia. “We spoke on this subject, there was a vote or something like that, but we were talking about Russia. View, I’m inclined to say Yes,” he said.

In turn, the Kremlin said they did not believe the call trump a provocation, but at the suggestion of one country to join the G7 it is impossible.

Following the summit “the Big seven” will be held in the United States, RIA “Novosti”. As reported by CNN, trump sees as the venue of the summit your Golf club Trump National Doral.

Since 1997, the “Big seven” was the “Big eight” – the club was not only the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, USA, France and Japan, but Russia. In 2014, in connection with the annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea to Russia, the major world powers has effectively excluded Russia from the club and return to the G7 format. Members of the club decided not to go to the next summit in Sochi and gathered without Russia in Brussels.

The international community has accused Moscow of aggression against Ukraine. Western countries have imposed sanctions against Russia. Moscow retaliated by banning the import of certain food commodities that hit the interests and the wallets of ordinary Russians. The Kremlin also said that talking to him in the language of sanctions is counterproductive.