Trump said that deaths from the coronavirus in the United States is ‘among the lowest’ in the world: is this

The US President Donald trump said that the mortality rate of coronavirus in the United States is “one of the lowest among the countries of the world.” About it writes USA Today.
Dr. Deborah birx, who heads the task force coronavirus in the White house, repeated this statement at a press briefing, saying the United States “one of the lowest mortality rates in the world.”
Neither trump nor Birks did not refer to specific statistics or studies to support his claims, but both used the death rate as proof that the country is making progress in the fight against coronavirus.
Here where is the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University:
The United States is on 33 place in terms of mortality from 134 countries. Mortality is measured as deaths divided by the total number of cases. This means that in more than 100 countries, the mortality rate is lower than in the US, although in many of these countries was relatively little.
Compared to the ten countries which account for many cases of infection, the United States occupied second place from the end of the list in terms of mortality. This means that in eight of those countries most affected by the coronavirus, the mortality rate is higher than in the United States.
The U.S. is 12th place in the world in number of deaths per 100 000 people.
When mortality is measured per 100,000 people among the ten countries with the largest number of cases, the United States ranked seventh, and Iran, Germany, and China reported a lower number of deaths per 100 000 people.
Experts say that in the comments trump is hiding the fact that on several indicators the mortality rate in the US is lower than in many other countries. However, they warned that the lack of testing in the United States may lead to an underestimation of the total number of cases COVID-19. If the total number of cases actually higher, it would mean that the current data may overestimate mortality.
As of Wednesday, April 22, in the United States, the mortality rate was 5.4% in percent of total cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
With the 33rd highest in the world, the U.S. is ahead of countries such as Canada (4.8%), Portugal (3.6%), and Germany (3.4 percent). Among the countries with higher mortality rates — Belgium (14,6%), Italy (13.4%) and United Kingdom (13.4 per cent).
Among these ten countries most affected by the coronavirus, eight countries have higher mortality rates, based on a percentage of the total number of cases in countries such as Belgium (14,6%), Italy (13.4%) and France (13.1 percent) reported higher mortality rates compared to the United States. Only Germany (3,4%) has a low mortality rate among these countries.
The White house declined to comment, but a representative of the administration, speaking on condition of anonymity, indicated that the mortality rate per capita in the United States “is lower than in most major Western countries and China.”
The Department of health and human services did not respond to a request for comment seeking clarification about the President.
Trump made the announcement at a press briefing the task force on coronavirus on Saturday, April 19, when he said that “the per capita mortality rate is much lower than in other Western European countries, with the possible exception of Germany. This includes the UK, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy and France.”
In the United States per 100,000 population accounts for about 13.71 deaths, which is the 12th largest index among 134 countries.
Here is what Wednesday, April 22, reported in the Johns Hopkins University about the countries that trump mentioned at Saturday’s press briefing:
- Germany: 6.07 deaths per 100 000 people
- USA: 13.71 deaths per 100 000 people
- Switzerland: 17.35 deaths per 100 000 people
- The Netherlands: 22,80 deaths per 100 000 people
- UK: 26,14 deaths per 100 000 people
- France: 31.09 deaths per 100 000 people
- Italy: 40,79 deaths per 100 000 people
- Belgium: 52,51 deaths per 100 000 people
Among the ten most affected countries, the US ranked fourth in terms of mortality per 100,000 people. Only Germany (6,07), Iran (6,48) and China (0,33) have lower rates. Italy (40,79), Spain (of 45.55) and Belgium (52,51) have higher rates.
Researchers from Johns Hopkins University noted that mortality statistics varies in different countries partly because of differences in testing, demographics, characteristics of health systems, and other factors.
Why the mortality rate in some countries, such as Germany and South Korea were lower, still remains a subject of debate, especially in connection with the ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic, said Michael Gunn, Professor of immunology at the Medical school of Duke University.
In countries such as Germany, was “a very aggressive test program,” which allowed them to detect the coronavirus and assign patients to therapy “before they’ll get worse,” said Gann.
In the United States “tested people much later when they are already sick,” he said, and as a result of “lack of testing” in the U.S. “we don’t know how many people are actually infected.”
As a result, “nobody can tell” that the United States has one of the lowest rates in the world, he said.
In addition, in countries such as Italy, “where the number of patients requiring hospitalization, or intensive care, overloaded medical system, we observed a marked increase in mortality,” said Gunn.
The head of the division of infectious diseases at the University of California, Irvine, Donald Portal said that the statement trump that in the US one of the lowest levels of mortality, is incorrect, based on current data, but the data was a “rough and imprecise” because of problems with testing.
There are “many unreported cases for every documented case”, making it difficult to calculate the mortality in percent of total cases.
