Trump said that he knows who is the new leader of the IG* (PHOTO)

The President of the United States Donald trump wrote on Twitter that the United States know exactly who is the new leader of the terrorist group “Islamic state” after the elimination of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, reports TASS. “The IG has a new leader. We know who he is!” – I wrote to the American leader, without specifying, about whom we are talking.

Later on Friday during the press briefing, the coordinator of the US state Department on issues of counter-terrorism Nathan sales has left from the answer to the question, do you know exactly Washington who became the new leader of the IG. “We are studying the leader, but always when you change the leader of the terrorist organization, we want to make sure that we have the most up to date information we need to effectively counter the threat,” he said.

Recall trump’s October 27, said the elimination of al-Baghdadi in Syria. According to him, during the operation of the us military the terrorist detonated a suicide vest, however, al-Baghdadi was able to “quickly and accurately identify”.

Later the official representative of Russian defense Ministry major General Igor Konashenkov said that Moscow has no reliable information about the conduct of us military operations for the next “destruction” of the terrorist.

The Kremlin said that if the death of the leader of the IG* confirmed, then we can talk about a major contribution of Donald trump in the fight against international terrorism.

On Tuesday, October 29, trump also announced the elimination of the most likely “successor” to al-Baghdadi.

October 31, U.S. Department of defense has released details and video of the operation to eliminate the leader of the terrorist group “Islamic state”* Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and also revealed its main parts.

The operation of U.S. special forces Delta began on the 26th of October at midnight local time (17:00 East coast time USA) when landing the Iraqi Erbil soared eight Apache helicopters and CH-47 Chinook, on Board which were the men of Delta. Asylum al-Baghdadi in the village of Barish (Idlib province, Northwest Syria) were under constant surveillance by satellites and drones. Reaching the goal, Apache helicopters and strike UAVs launched several attacks on targets near the Barish and continued firing, allowing a secure fit for transport helicopters CH-47 Chinook.

Inside the building people were asked to surrender. Having been refused, the soldiers of Delta blew up the wall. 11 people managed to get out of the building. The General said that he, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi tried to escape through a tunnel with two 12-year-old children, not three as previously reported. In the end, he blew himself up together with the children, activating the detonator on the “suicide belt”. Mackenzie also reported that the DNA with absolute precision confirmed the fact of destruction. And the likelihood that the remains don’t it is 1 in 104 septillion (a number with 24 zeros).

“All six members of the IG* died on object: four women and two men, including al-Baghdadi,” added Mackenzie.

Commander of the Central command of the armed forces of the U.S. General Kenneth Mackenzie confirmed that the body of al-Baghdadi was buried at sea.

In addition, the General said that U.S. special forces were taken from the scene of destruction of al-Baghdadi, a significant volume of documents and electronic devices. After the operation, the forces left the facility, returned to the helicopters with the two detainees. “After our forces safely from the object, they used precision munitions used outside the zone of influence of enemy weapons to destroy the object and all of its contents,” said Mackenzie.

He did not specify what was taken from the scene of the elimination of al-Baghdadi. “I can’t tell you anything about what we took away from the scene,” – he stressed. “We use these materials and, as expected, they have to help us in our further actions”, – said the head of CENTCOM.

*”Islamic state” (ISIS) is a banned terrorist organization