Trump said that he saw ‘death’ Schwarzenegger. The actor recalled that he ‘still here’
The evening of 11 July during a speech at the summit on social media in the White house Donald trump said that Arnold Schwarzenegger had died. The US President noted that he personally saw the death of actor and politician, talking about the TV show “the Candidate”. This was reported by the correspondent of Yahoo News, the White house hunter Walker, writes TJournal.
“Arnold Schwarzenegger… you Know what? He died… I was there,” said Donald trump.
71-year-old actor responded almost immediately. Schwarzenegger tweeted that he was “still here” suggested to compare tax returns.
“I’m still here. Want to compare tax returns, Donald trump?”, — wrote the actor.
In the following tweets, the journalist explained that the US President announced the death of Schwarzenegger during a discussion of the ratings of the reality show “Candidate”. Trump was leading him and producer from 2003 to 2015, but left the program after the election. Instead, transmission by 2017 led Schwarzenegger.
It is unclear what exactly is meant trump: Schwarzenegger is still in films, on television and in advertising, but show left on their own. As noted the edition People, on the eve of the summit, trump made a mistake with the dates of the beginning of his campaign and election. He said that announced participation in the race in November 2016, but actually it happened in June 2015.
According to trump, the summit on social media in the White house has invited 200 of the “best professionals” in the industry. However, as noted by CNN, among the guests there were no representatives from major social networks like Facebook or Twitter.