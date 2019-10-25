Trump said that he would build the wall in Colorado, but it is not a border state
At a meeting with voters in Pittsburgh President of the United States Donald trump is considered the common issues, before making an unusual comment about his long-promised border fence. This writes CNN.
“We are building a wall on the border of new Mexico. And we build the wall in Colorado,” said trump.
Colorado state is located directly North of new Mexico, not located on the border of USA and Mexico.
Trump went on to say that the wall is “great and will really work — you will not be able to move through it, you will not be able to crawl under it.”
“We build a wall in Texas, he said. And we are not building the wall in Kansas, but the presence of the said walls in their interest too”.
A Democrat from Colorado Governor Jared Polis tweaked trump’s remark on Twitter.
“Well, this is awkward … Colorado does not border with Mexico, writes Policy. — Well, in Colorado now have free kindergartens, the children will know the geography.”
The President later tweeted that he was joking and specifically played for the audience.
“A joke: “We build a wall in Colorado. We are not building the wall in Kansas, but the presence of the said walls in their interest too”, the audience zabl was filled with people from Colorado and Kansas, it was all for them,” wrote trump on Twitter.
Earlier, the Senate failed to revoke a national emergency Declaration, which the President used to pay for the wall on the border of USA and Mexico.
Trump announced a state of emergency in the country in February after not able to convince the Congress to allocate additional funding for the wall. Congress then rejected the application, and trump has cast its first veto. By law, Congress can try to block the Declaration every six months, but still was not able to cancel the presidential decree.