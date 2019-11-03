Trump said that he would like to meet with Zelensky in Washington (PHOTOS)

.

The US President Donald trump said that he would like to hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Washington, reports “Interfax”. “I would like to come to the White house, if he has the desire, and I think he wants to,” the President said in response to a reporter’s question about whether he intends to invite Zelensky in Washington.

He added: “I Think he would come very quickly.” “He’s a good man. He was elected in conditions of incredible corruption in Ukraine, which really bothers me,” said the US President.

We will remind, in the fall of 2019 in the United States sparked a political scandal over a telephone conversation trump with Zelensky. The reason was the publication of the media with references to informant stated that trump allegedly put pressure on Zelensky to begin the investigation in respect of activities in Ukraine one of the main candidates in US presidents from Democratic party Joe Biden and his son hunter.

As a result, “the Ukrainian scandal,” Democrats in the house of representatives September 24, initiated impeachment proceedings trump.