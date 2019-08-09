Trump said that the President of France Emmanuel macron should not talk with Iran on behalf of the US (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The President of the United States Donald trump believes that his French counterpart Emmanuel macron Iran sends “mixed signals” and has no right to talk with Tehran on behalf of Washington. Such a comment by the head of the American administration left on Thursday in his Twitter microblog.

“Iran has serious financial problems. They desperately want to talk to US, but they are sent contradictory signals from all who purport to represent us, including the President of France Makron. I know that Emmanuel wants as best as everyone else, but no one speaks for US except in the United States. Nobody is authorized in any way to represent us,” said trump. However, he did not explain what actions of the Macron in question, notes TASS.

Earlier, the Lebanese channel Al-Mayadeen, citing Iranian sources reported that the macron during a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, offered him the project attachment mechanism INSTEX $ 15 billion. Also, the channel was informed that the French leader invited the Iranian President to attend as guest of honour of the summit of the countries “the big seven” which will be held in Biarritz from 24 to 26 August. However, later in the administration of the French President TASS has denied the information on the invitation.