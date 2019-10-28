Trump said that the United States eliminated the leader of ISIS: in Russia do not believe
“From the statement of the President of the United States Donald trump became known that the leader of the jihadist group Islamic state (IG), characterized by extreme cruelty and at the time setting a brutal “Caliphate” in the middle East killed as a result of the operation, the U.S. military,” writes the BBC.
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was the number one goal for the us military for three years.
Air strike and ground RAID by the us military occurred in the North-Eastern part of Syria about 5 km from the border with Turkey, close to the area, which after the invasion of the Turkish army on the Syrian Kurdish controlled areas came under the patrol of the Russian military police.
Information about the death of al-Baghdadi confirmed by sources in Syria, Iraq and Iran.
In the Russian defense Ministry expressed doubts about the success of American operations.
“It was like a movie”
Donald trump detailed and vividly described the operation: the soldiers of U.S. special forces landed near the house of al-Baghdadi in the village of Barish and stormed inside. When was the whereabouts of al-Baghdadi, 11 children who were in the same house, was removed from the building. Baghdadi tried to escape by an underground passage, but to no avail.
“We knew about the numerous tunnels, all but one have been blocked. In the end, he blew himself up along with three children,” said trump, adding that the jihadist’s body was mutilated beyond recognition in the explosion, but subsequent examination confirmed his identity.
“I watched the operation from the situation of the headquarters, it was like a movie — said trump, adding that the casualties among the U.S. Navy seals was not. — However, during the assault in the house of al-Baghdadi were killed many of his associates “.
In its special statement, broadcast live, trump listed the bloody crimes of the “Islamic state” and recalled the names of the hostages from the US, Britain, Jordan, are brutally murdered by jihadists. “Al-Baghdadi died like a dog, like a coward, — said the American leader. — The world has become much safer”.
He thanked Russia and Turkey for their cooperation and said that Russia opened an air corridor for the flight.
“Turkey did not create problems. They could start shooting on our own, but were not”, — so responded the President of the United States on the question of Turkey’s role in this operation.
“I talked with the Russians before the operation and said that we’re going, — said the President of the United States. They thanked him for the warning.”
Russia does not believe the success
The Russian defense Ministry commented on the words of trump, saying that they are not aware of any promotion of the span of American aviation.
“The increase in the number of participants and countries, who allegedly participated in this “operation”, each with completely contradictory details that raise serious questions and doubts as to its reality and, especially, in the success”, — said the representative of the Russian defense Ministry Igor Konashenkov.
According to Konashenkov, Saturday, October 26, in the region of Idlib, there were no air strikes, and about any “allegedly supporting flight of American aviation,” the defense Ministry is not known.
A resident of the Syrian village of Barish in Idlib province, described the military operation, which was carried out late on Saturday evening. He said that initially, within 30 minutes, there was continuous shelling from helicopters. Then went special forces. Bombing from helicopters was conducted on two houses — one of them was eventually razed to the ground.
Apparently, this was an operation by American forces to destroy al-Baghdadi.
Independent confirmation of the death of the leader of ISIS yet.
Turkey claims that coordinated action with the us military on the eve of their RAID. “It’s a good day for good people,” — said in Ankara.
Kurdish forces SDF (Syrian democratic forces) who fought with ISIS for several years, argue that participated in the joint with the Americans reconnaissance mission.
The commander of one of the jihadist groups argues that under the rubble of destroyed in the Barish of the house found the bodies of three men and three women. However, ISIS (the banned terrorist group) does not say anything about how alive their leader.
According to trump, the commandos were in the house of the leader of the “Islamic state” (banned in Russia, the group) for about two hours and took away important data. Answering questions of journalists, he said that in particular was assembled biomaterials, they are sent on DNA-examination.
“Don’t congratulate Obama on killing bin Laden”
The US President did not fail to remember about the previous “terrorist number 1” — Osama bin Laden who, after years of hunting the CIA was killed by us seals in Pakistan.
When in may 2011, President Barack Obama solemnly announced the death of the leader of the biggest terrorist network, Donald trump wrote on Twitter, that this success cannot be attributed to the President.
“Stop congratulating Obama on killing bin Laden. The seals killed bin Laden” tweeted it then.
However, announcing a similar successful operation of intelligence agencies and elite special forces eight years later, became President Donald trump always told in the first person. “I spent three years hunting for him,” he said about the leader of ISIS.
Reporters noted that thanks to trump first called Russia, and then he listed Turkey, Syria and even Iran. Private military disembarked in Barish and fight to complete mission, President trump thanked last.
As it turned out after questions from the press, the speaker of the house of representatives Nancy Pelosi was not informed of the impending operation (while the Russian and Turkish officials received information, as stated by trump — though the Russian defense Ministry “have not heard anything about it”).
Donald trump explained his decision not to inform one of the leaders of Congress and his political opponent, who heads the investigation into the impeachment of the President, that would not leak: “Washington as a leaky trough […]. Our people on the spot would have perished”.
“Something important happened”
About the operation of the us military and that Baghdadi perhaps killed, the media reported in the night of Sunday, October 27.
Without specifying details, the US President Donald trump wrote on Twitter: “Just happened something very important.” He promised in the morning to make a major statement.
Sources in Syria confirmed Iraqi intelligence reports about the murder of al-Baghdadi. According to sources, Baghdadi had been killed in the Syrian Idlib.
On the role of the Kurds
The Kurds, who until recently was U.S. ally in the fight against ISIS (until a sudden withdrawal of U.S. forces from Northern Syria), said that thanks to their intelligence managed to kill al-Baghdadi.
“The historic and successful operation through joint intelligence work with the United States of America,” wrote the commander of the forces of the Alliance of the Democratic forces of Syria, General Mazlum Abdi on Twitter.
According to Mazloumi, joint preparations for the strike took five months.
“Our powerful, effective actions have reaffirmed our strength and confidence in the fight against IG”, — wrote in Arabic on Twitter Mustafa Bali, head of the press office of the Alliance of Democratic forces of Syria.
As reported by the British-based Syrian monitoring centre for human rights, in the operation involved helicopters. As a result of the strike, according to them, killed 9 people.
The target of the attack, according to Syrian monitoring centre, was a house and a car in the vicinity of the village of Barish, located near the border with Turkey, which were believed to be groups associated with ISIS.
The Turkish Ministry of defense on its official Twitter account reported that before the operation in Idlib Turkish and us military coordinated the available information.
Not for the first time
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, have not been seen since July 5, 2014, he spoke at the mosque the Iraqi city of Mosul to declare the self-proclaimed “Caliphate” in Syria and Iraq.
Since then it was repeatedly reported that he was wounded or killed.
In 2015, confirmed reports of his injury.
In June 2017, the Russian Ministry of defense announced the death of leader of the banned group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as a result of Russian bombing in raqqa — the Syrian city considered the capital of the “Caliphate”. An air strike by Russian aviation was inflicted on the building, which held a meeting of the leaders of the IG.
In April of 2019 people like Baghdadi, appeared in a propaganda video of ISIS, and in September, ISIS released an audio recording in which presumably the voice of the leader of the group.
Who is Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi?
It is called the head of the IG and the criminal number one, the hunt for which was more than one year.
In October 2011, the United States officially began to call him “terrorist” and announced a reward for information about his whereabouts in the amount of $ 10 million.
He has developed a reputation of an extremely organized and ruthless tactics.
His real name is Ibrahim Awad al-Badri. He was born in 1971 near the town of Samarra 125 km North of Baghdad.
According to some reports, he was a preacher at a mosque in Samarra during the invasion of the coalition forces in 2003.
Some experts believe that he was a jihadist during the rule of the former leader of Iraq Saddam Hussein.
However, it is believed that he was radicalized during the four years which he spent in an American detention camp of camp Bukka in the South of Iraq, which contained many of the commanders of “al-Qaeda”.
It was talked about in 2010 as one of the leaders of “al-Qaeda in Iraq” — one of the groups that merged with ISIS.
For a long time it was believed that Abu Bakr hiding somewhere on the Syrian-Iraqi border.
September 16 IG spread 30-minute voice mail allegedly written Baghdadi in which he said that the military operations are conducted daily and urged his supporters to release women prisoners in the camps in Iraq and Syria on charges of having links with his gang.
In the same message, Baghdadi also said that the United States and their puppets defeated in Iraq and Afghanistan and that the United States be involved in military action in Mali and Niger.
In June 2017, the Russian defense Ministry said that al-Baghdadi probably killed near the Syrian city of raqqa in a Russian air strike. The blow was inflicted on the building, which held a meeting of leaders of the group.
However, the international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States were not able to confirm this message.
Does the death of al-Baghdadi, the end of ISIS?
Baghdadi was an important figure in the IG, especially in the period when this organization was going to create its own Caliphate or Islamic state. Given that no Caliph is impossible to create a Caliphate, ISIS was represented by the supporters of al-Baghdadi as its recognized leader.
Despite the military defeat of ISIS in Syria and Iraq, supporters group continues to be seen in Baghdad hope for the revival of the Caliphate. His statements attracted sympathizers, as noted by the journalists and staff of international agencies who have interviewed the wives and widows of fighters IG in the camp, al-Hol in Syria.
Even before the Turkish invasion in the North of Syria’s military presence IG greatly reduced, however, the group continued to operate. Sleeper cells of Islamists have made natural attacks in the North-East of the country, often on civilians.
In the desert areas near HOMS to the East of Palmyra Islamists randomly attacked positions of the Syrian army and the Russian base. In North-West Syria, a former ISIS fighters joined other jihadist groups.
In Idlib province this group is “Hurras ad-DIN”, branch of “al-Qaeda”, which, despite the military activity, has a small number of members and has a special popularity among the local population.
The most active IG operates near the city of Deir ez-Zor in northeast Syria.
The units of the Syrian democratic forces (SDS), which include Kurdish, control of this area, but do not have the support of the population, most of whom are Arabs, which does not recognize the Kurds or Syrian army troops, backed by Iran.
The local Arab tribes have recently staged protests against the Syrian regime and Iran.
Before the Turkish invasion of Northern Syria, clashes between Arab tribes in Deir ez-Zor and the Kurds were regularly over the intensification of the actions of ISIS.
A few months ago at a checkpoint of the Syrian democratic forces, was shot dead the Arab. Over the next two weeks in this area sleeper cells active IG, has received the support of local Arabs.
This scenario is, intensity, followed by the activation of IG — continues, although attacks are not many, and they are usually improvised explosive devices on the roads.
After the Turkish invasion, the militants tried to take advantage of the reduction of the presence of Kurdish forces in Deir ez-Zor. However, attempts to occupy abandoned the Kurdish areas were noted.
As the use of IEDs by the insurgents, this suggests that military capabilities ISIS has been significantly weakened.
Jihadists holding back the fact that this area still posted the international coalition forces, who, according to trump, protect the oil fields.
Probably IG will attempt to use the death of al-Baghdadi, rallying supporters and urging them to vengeance. However, the days when supporters of the Caliphate fought to the last drop of blood, apparently, passed.
The leader of the IG in Syria, Abu Ayman al-Iraqi himself came to the front, accompanied by just six men, who left him at the moment of collision with the Kurds of SDS. In this battle he was killed.
Earlier IG had to send their commanders to the front.
Probably IG will now elect a successor to al-Baghdadi, but much more important to organize the development of the situation in the North-West and North-East Syria.
Al-Baghdadi was killed in Idlib province, where the U.S. was trying to revive the group.
Jihadists from the group “Hurras al-DIN” in Idlib province, which broke away from the group “Hayat Tahrir al-sham” to remain faithful to al-Qaida was most likely to support al-Baghdadi.
Although the militants of both groups fought together against the Syrian army and the jihadists “Hayat Tahrir al-sham” even tried to assert its authority in the area in Idlib there is a massive resistance of the local population, which makes it unlikely resurgence of ISIS in the province.
As for the northeast, the Syrian army is expanding its presence in the area, but their scope is limited due to the lack of troops and lack of equipment, but also due to the fact that the army had to suppress the uprising in the city of Dar in the South of the country, as well as to prepare for the offensive in Idlib.
Control over the North-Eastern areas continue to save the Kurds, although in recent years they operate under the Syrian flag — after the entrance of the Syrian army in the region.
Only if the international coalition forces leave Deir ez-Zor, ISIS will be able to try, in Alliance with the local Arabs to seize the territory. However, the President, trump said that the coalition is not going to give up the protection of oil fields.
The situation in the North-East shows that even if the international coalition says death of al-Baghdadi a major victory, the main source of the revival of the influence of the jihadists of ISIS are the local tensions between the parties to the conflict and to prevent such revival can only presence of the international coalition forces.
The US military is still in Syria
The news about military operation of American forces using aircraft contradicts the statements about the departure of U.S. forces from the North of Syria.
“It’s not our border, — the President said trump, explaining the decision on the withdrawal of troops stationed on the border of Turkey and Syria. — There is just sand.”
But now, after a successful operation to eliminate the main extremist, the President of the United States believes the correct gap agreement with the Kurds and the withdrawal of American troops from border areas. Many observers (even Republicans) called the move a betrayal of an ally.
“Our military presence there is very liked you know someone? Russia and China. Russia really liked that we are at war with ISIS — it’s near Russia! And we are 8 thousand miles away, — said trump reporters on 27 October. — We had to go there.”
In this trump is mentioned and the importance of the region for the United States in connection with oil: “of Course, oil is necessary, first, to the Kurds — they it can live. Well, we are also a little bit of oil it is necessary”.
Two weeks ago, trump announced his decision to withdraw American troops from the North-East of Syria. Immediately thereafter, Turkey launched an offensive in the territory of the Kurds, who until recently was U.S. ally in the fight against jihadists of ISIS. Turkey thinks that the Kurds associated with the Kurdistan workers ‘ party, which has more than 30 years, leads an armed struggle for independence and which the Turks call a terrorist.
October 17, Ankara and Washington agreed on a five-day cease-fire in the Turkish operations to allow the Kurds to leave the territory of hostilities, after which the Russian and Turkish presidents agreed on a further plan of action.
Trump’s decision to withdraw troops has criticized both Democrats and Republicans, and the Kurds have called the move trump a “stab in the back”.
The U.S. house of representatives overwhelmingly supported a resolution condemning the decision of trump on the withdrawal of American troops from Syria. The resolution was supported by both Democrats and Republicans.