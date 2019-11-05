Trump said that Zelensky was “not a fan” of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Jovanovic
Monday, November 4, the American media has published a full transcript of the testimony of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch members of three congressional committees. The diplomat answered questions from congressmen for almost a month ago. However, the disclosure of decryption became possible only after the adoption by the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress of a special resolution for the impeachment of President Donald trump.
In his testimony, Jovanovic stressed that her resignation has been the personal lawyer of the President of the USA Rudy Giuliani. The Ambassador warned the Minister of internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov. Jovanovic did not know why Giuliani wanted to get rid of it. She communicated with him only three times and very briefly. Avakov also said that her dismissal very interested businessmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. Both of them are currently under arrest by the court. They are accused of violation of the laws of financing of political parties in the United States.
Jovanovic also criticized Yuriy Lutsenko. She said that former Prosecutor General of Ukraine did not fulfill any of the tasks set before him when he held this high office.
Trump reacted to the publication. He stated that he is not personally acquainted with Jovanovic. “I don’t really know her. But if you look at the transcript, the President also was not a fan of it, “said trump, referring to Vladimir Zelensky and his conversation with the Ukrainian President, which took place on July 25.
Note that the US State Department unexpectedly withdrew Jovanovic from Kiev in may 2019, before Zelensky took the post of President of Ukraine.
