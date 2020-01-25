Trump showed the logo of the Space forces of the United States: Internet user, she recalled the popular TV series
The US President Donald trump on Friday presented the emblem of Space troops of the United States. And it immediately began to compare with the picture from the TV series Star Trek (Star trek) 60 years, reports the BBC.
Trump has published a picture of the emblem in his “Twitter”. Other users of Twitter immediately pointed out that the badge, promulgated by the President, has a strange similarity with symbols of the cult science fiction television series.
“After consultation with our great leaders, designers, and other I am pleased to present the new logo of the Space forces of the United States, the sixth of our great armed forces,” wrote trump.
The Choice Of Trump
In August 2018, it became known that the Manager of the campaign for re-election, trump sent the supporters of the President requesting them to vote for the logo of the Space forces of the United States. The choice was offered six options.
Now, critics are amazed at the striking similarity with the logo used in the television series Star Trek. Although others believe that a logo based on the logo of the Space command of the USAF (Air Force Space Command), in December of last year the Space converted to U.S. forces.
The emblem is a schematic representation of a space rocket on a background of the globe, moon and stars. Roman numerals indicate the year of formation of troops — 2019.
The Central element of the logo was first used in 1942, the U.S. air force and was used in the early space units in 1961, insists the representative of the Space forces of the United States, passes si-EN-EN. He also said that trump chose the logo from several options.
One of the users objected to those who believe that “trump has stolen the logo of Star Trek”, and published the logo, which is still used in the air force.
Not the first time
All this occurred a week after social media users mocked the new uniforms of the armed forces of the United States.
The photo, posted on Twitter, shows the traditional sand camo-green-brown color, after which users started joking about why this disguise is necessary in space.
Now it’s time to joke actor George Takey, in the 60s, who played the role of Hikaru Sulu in the TV series Star Trek. “Hmm. We expect the fee…” he wrote on Twitter.
Trump has signed the law on creation of the Space forces of the United States in December. A new kind of armed forces appeared in the United States for the first time since 1947, when an individual was allocated to the air force.
IN THE UNITED STATES
Trump
Space forces
эмблемаFacebookVkontakte
bookmark