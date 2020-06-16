Trump signed a decree on police reform: what’s in the document
Due to the fact that protesters across the country insist on combating violence and racism coming from the police, the President of Donald trump on June 16 signed a decree aimed at tracking illegal actions on the part of law enforcement officers and incentives for departments to improve the work, writes CNBC.
The President in his speech in the Rose garden of the White house praised the police and found time to attack his political opponents. Trump said that “law and order must be restored throughout the country, and your Federal government is ready, willing and able to help.”
The decision of trump, who demanded “law and order” on the part of the leaders of the States, was a result of the fact that lawmakers of both parties made proposals to reform law enforcement after the death of George Floyd during police detention.
Trump praised law enforcement officers, saying: “It’s the least we can do, because they deserve it, they should get our thanks, and we should give them a lot of respect for what they do.”
“In many cases, local law enforcement underfunded, understaffed and do not receive support,” he added.
Trump said that shortly before the press conference met with several families of people killed during the conflict with the police.
“Your loved ones did not die in vain, — said the President. — We are one nation, we mourn and we heal together.”
The order of administration of the trump rejects calls for “cut funding for police”, which received support from the national protest movement.
“I am strongly against radical and dangerous efforts to reduce funding, the disbanding and dissolution of our police departments, said trump in the Rose garden. Americans know the truth: without the police, chaos, without law is anarchy, and without security is a disaster.”
But he added: “Although we all come from different places and different backgrounds, we share a commitment to ensure peace, dignity and equality of all Americans.”
Trump said before signing the order, he banned the use of asphyxiating police grips “with the exception of cases when the officer’s life is under threat.” But the text of the order is less specific: certification standards, as stated therein, demand from state and local police departments to prohibit the use of asphyxiating devices “except in those cases where the use of lethal force permitted by law”.
In General, the order seeks to encourage police departments to upgrade their standards of training and certification, awarding them the opportunity of receiving a Federal grant.
It is also required that the attorney General has established a database to monitor individual officers for indicators such as complaints about excessive use of force. The order says that this information will be transferred between departments and would be “regularly and periodically” to be published.
The order will also encourage departments to attract qualified professionals such as social workers, to respond to calls for non-violent solutions to some problems, including problems with mental health, addiction and homelessness.
What else in the document:
- the attorney General is authorized to allocate money to state and local law enforcement agencies that request credentials from a certified independent body evaluating their policies and practices;
- the reports will be considered the Agency’s practices, including methods for the use of force and de-escalation and efforts to the performance management and community involvement;
- the organs in the credentials must prove that “Agency policy on the use of force prohibits the use of asphyxiating seizures — physical maneuver that limits a person’s ability to breathe, used to his disability, with the exception of those situations where the use of lethal force permitted by law”;
- the attorney General must create a database for law enforcement, which documented “cases of excessive use of force related to law enforcement, subject to applicable rights to privacy and due process”;
- the database will also track the dismissal of officers, removal from office, convictions in criminal cases for conduct in the performance of official duties and civil verdicts against officials for “improper use of force”;
- the attorney General and the Secretary of the Department of health and human services will find ways of staff training in relation to “meetings of persons suffering from mental health problems, homelessness and drug addiction”, and will advise the Agency on the development of the “joint response” in which specialists who are not police officers appear in certain situations around the cops;
- within 90 days the head of the Department of health and human services will be sent to the President a summary report on models of support at the level of the community concerning mental health issues, homelessness and drug use;
- officials of the administration shall submit to the Congress proposals, including “recommendations for improving the current grant programs to improve the practice of law enforcement, and public participation”.
The purpose of the administration “to bring together the police with the communities,” said a senior administration official during a press conference on the evening of 15 June, describing the Executive order.
“We do not seek to defend the police; we aim to invest more and encourage best practices,” he added.
According to senior officials, the administration worked with numerous police groups, religious leaders and family organizations on the creation of the document.
The minority leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer criticized trump and his order after the signing ceremony.
“Although the President has finally recognized the need for police reform, one modest Executive authorities will not be able to compensate for his years of inflammatory rhetoric and policy designed to negate the progress made in previous years,” said Schumer in a statement.
“Sorry, this order will not bring a comprehensive meaningful change and accountability in the police departments of our country that Americans demand,” said Schumer.
The President has not made an official appeal about the protests and widespread police misconduct, and structural racism, as claimed by the activists. However, in social networks it took a very militant stand against the riots and looting that occurred during some protests after the death of Floyd, putting pressure on the governors and mayors that they call the National guard to quell the unrest.
Floyd, an unarmed African American died after a white officer in Minneapolis stood with his knee on his neck for more than 8 minutes. Floyd was suspected of using fake $ 20 bills. The confrontation was recorded on video.
The popularity of trump fell, as polls show, amid criticism of his response to the demonstration and treatment of pandemic coronavirus. He will re-election in November, the competitor will become the presumed nominee of the Democratic party Joe Biden, who expanded their lead over trump in the latest national polls.
June 15, trump said that the police killing of another African American — Rashard Brooks in Atlanta was “a terrible situation”.
16 Jun trump remembered Biden and former President Barack Obama about their records on police reform. “They never even tried to fix it, — said trump, — because I didn’t know how to do it.”
Target group the Obama administration has issued dozens of recommendations to improve policing after the death in 2014 of Michael brown in Ferguson, Missouri.
Lawmakers of both parties are currently working on their own proposals for police reform. Democrats recently unveiled a bill that would change rules for “qualified immunity” for police officers, simplifying the process of reparations for victims of rights violations.
The White house has said that the termination of qualified immunity is “doomed event.” A senior administration official told reporters that this idea will not pass in Congress.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 493
[name] => police
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => politsiya
)
police
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 2871
[name] => police
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => politsejskie
)
police
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12857
[name] => US police
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => policiya-ssha
)
police СШАFacebookVkontakte
bookmark