Trump spoke about the elimination of the son of Osama bin Laden
The son of Osama bin Laden Hamza bin Laden, who in 2018 married the daughter of the militants involved in the terrorist attack of 11 September 2001 in the USA, was killed in a special operation. His death was confirmed by the President of the United States Donald trump.
According to trump, the son of bin Laden “was killed during counter-terrorism operations in the region of Afghanistan/Pakistan.”
However, he did not say when the surgery was performed, writes CNN.
Note that Hamza bin Laden is dead, at the end of July wrote to U.S. media. Hamza bin Laden was responsible for the planning and cooperation with various terrorist groups.
Son of Osama bin Laden for a long time considered the heir to the leadership of “al-Qaeda”. He repeatedly threatened to attack the United States.
“The loss of Hamza bin Laden not only will deprive al-Qaida of important leadership skills and symbolic connection with his father, but also would undermine the important operational activities of the group”, — wrote the President of the USA official statement.
As reported by “FACTS” in the air strike on the border of Afghanistan and Pakistan at the end of 2017 killed 12-year-old Osama bin Hamza bin Laden — the grandson of the late “terrorist number one” and son Hamza bin Laden.
The Osama Bin Laden eliminated during the operation of the US military in Pakistan in may 2011. The us administration accused him of September 11, 2001, during which several aircraft were sent to the world trade center towers and the Pentagon. As a result, both the skyscrapers surrounding the building and one wing of the Pentagon was destroyed, killing nearly three thousand people.
