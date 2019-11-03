Trump spoke about the possibility of a new meeting with Zelensky
The President of the United States Donald trump is unexpectedly expressed the desire to hold a new meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky caught in the middle of a political scandal in the United States — in Washington. He said this to journalists. The American leader reiterated his claim about the dominance of “unbelievable corruption” in Ukraine.
“He’s a good man. He was elected in conditions of incredible corruption in Ukraine, which bothers me a lot”, — said the President of the United States.
However, he expressed the conviction that, if desired, such a visit could be organized in the shortest possible time.
“I would like to come to the White house, if he has the desire, and I think he wants… I Think he would come very quickly,” said trump.
We will remind, the first meeting with trump Zelensky was held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Despite the fact that the Ukrainian leader once again denied the fact of pressure on him from the side, on 24 September the House of representatives initiated the impeachment of the President.
And at the moment we know about the appearance in an important new witness, who said he “was outraged by some of the details” of the controversial telephone conversation between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine.
