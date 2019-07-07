Trump spoke about the seizure of the airports during the war for independence
No wonder the President hates teleprompters.
President Donald trump, who derided his predecessor Barack Obama for the use of electronic devices during performances, said Friday AO time television appearances that his dizzying observation that the Continental army “during the war for independence prevented the seizure of the airports,” technical problems with the teleprompter, reports Euronews.
“In June 1775, the continental Congress created the joint army of the revolutionary forces camped around Boston and new York. This army was named in honor of the great commander — George Washington,” trump said during his speech on Thursday (though the army was not named in honor of Washington.
Then it was even more surprising.
“Our army controlled airspace, they breached the ramparts, seized airports, they did what had to be done, and at Fort McHenry, under the red light of a rocket, they have achieved victory.”
Later, speaking to reporters on the White house lawn before leaving for his residence, trump acknowledged that he had some technical problems due to the bad weather during his speech.
“I was standing in the rain. The teleprompter went down,” he said. “First junk, and then completely covered. Here’s a just — kaput!”
This happened when the President referred to the events of 1775.
“Right in the middle of this sentence he passed out. And it’s not a good feeling. You stand in front of millions of millions of viewers, and I don’t know how many people were there, but the crowd stretched from here to the Washington monument”.
On the screen of the teleprompter “and so it was difficult to see anything because it was leaking water”.
But trump said that the rain did not spoil his mood.
“I very well speak, so I could do it and without a teleprompter, but he failed”, he said. “And yet, despite the rain, it was a fantastic evening.”