‘Trump – the main threat to US’: how was the first election the democratic debates
The first debate of potential candidates in US presidents from Democratic party on 26 June and was not too energetic.
Ten of more than twenty contenders for the nomination met in Miami (FL), but, as noted by many experts, did not hurry to rush into battle, starting the conversation very General statements, writes the BBC.
The debate participants
- The Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren;
- The Senator from new Jersey Cory Booker;
- The former Congressman from Texas, Beto O’rourke;
- The Senator from Minnesota Amy Klobuchar;
- Congresswoman from Hawaii, Ms. Gabbard, Tulsi;
- The Governor of Washington Jay Margie reiger;
- The mayor of new York bill de Blasio;
- The Congressman from Ohio Tim Ryan;
- The ex-Congressman from Maryland, John Delaney;
- The former head of the Department of housing and urban development in the Obama administration Julian Castro.
Health
This is one of the most sensitive issues of American domestic agenda and a very important trump card in the campaign of any party in the presidential race.
The USA is the only developed country that does not provide its citizens with a unified and comprehensive system of insurance.
At a high level of medicine and the spectacular development of this sector of services of doctors are not available to all Americans.
In the camp of the Democrats long discussed reform of Medicare for All, the essence of which is to provide all Americans access to public health care.
But the promotion of a bill in Congress interfere with inner-party contradictions that it was clearly illustrated during the debate.
Elizabeth Warren, bill de Blasio and Ms. Gabbard, Tulsi argued the merits of Medicare for All, and Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’rourke and John Delaney has called for a balanced approach, which basically means “let’s not forget about the interests of the private sector”.
“Government control of health insurance will lead to the closure of many hospitals,” said Delaney.
“How can you defend a system that doesn’t work?”, — retorted the mayor of new York de Blasio.
Foreign policy
In this matter argued the novices in politics — Tim Ryan and Ms. Gabbard, Tulsi.
The first argued that the US needs to keep control of the situation in the middle East.
“Are you ready to say this in the face of parents of the two soldiers who were recently killed in Afghanistan?” — asked Ms. Gabbard, known for his anti-war sentiments.
The Senator from new Jersey Cory Booker — one of the participants who did not support the prospect of a return to deal with Iran.
In 2018, the Turkish foreign Ministry announced the U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear deal with Iran and restored the sanctions removed from this country after the entry of the transaction into force in 2016.
The border with Mexico
The fate of migrants, which, according to many politicians, treated inhumane — yet insurmountable stumbling block between the Republican majority in the Senate and democratic majority in the House of representatives.
The parties cannot even agree on such urgent issues as improving the conditions of detention of children. Unexpectedly that among Democrats, it turns out, there is no agreement.
A fierce dispute in the air arose between two politicians representing the border state of Texas, which houses a detention centre of illegal immigrants.
This is Congressman Beto O’rourke and former head of the Department of housing and urban development, USA Julian Castro, the only race with Mexican roots.
Castro insists that illegal immigration should be decriminalized.
He called a native of Texas O’rourke to support him, wondering why she knows the realities and specifics of the southern States O’rourke almost agree with the methods of the Republicans.
Who stood out
More applause broke Elizabeth Warren (Senator from Massachusetts). Polls show that Warren is one of the most popular politicians among Democrats. Here she decided to secure the position, making an angry speech about economic populism.
“Working for whom our current economy? It is very good for a layer at the very top of our society, and that this layer is becoming thinner and thinner, î said Warren. — Our government, our economy and our country needs structural change.”
The Governor of Washington Jay Margie reiger will remember how it was besieged, when he spoke about his participation in the struggle for reproductive rights.
“Here are three women who actively fought for the simple woman’s right of choice,” reminded him of the Senator from Minnesota Amy Klobuchar and applause.
But Margie reiger regained the sympathy of those present, when the moderator of the debate asked what he thinks is the greatest geopolitical threat to the United States.
“The biggest threat to the security of the United States — Donald trump,” — said the Governor of the state of Washington.
The majority of participants identified the biggest threat to China, and only new York mayor bill de Blasio said it was Russia.
“Because this country is trying to undermine our democracy,” he explained.
The Reaction Of The Trump
“Boring!” — responded on Twitter, the incumbent President, Republican Donald trump in the democratic debates.
Trump has repeatedly said that he sees no serious rivals in the fight for the presidency.
Donald trump is not yet an official candidate from the Republican party. Formally, the party should endorse his candidacy for Congress in the summer of 2020. At the moment within the party he has only one rival — former Massachusetts Governor William weld.
In his campaign headquarters trump after the debate said that the Democrats propose radical dominance of the government over the American society, which “will destroy the American dream for many who only just got the chance to touch it due to the growing economy in the trump.”
The next round of debates the candidates-Democrats will take place on 27 June. Thursday will come on the scene heavyweights — former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden and the Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders, at this point having the highest ratings among the candidates of the Democratic party.
The debate will take place from 21:00 to 23:00 Eastern time, they will broadcast channels NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo. If you prefer to watch online, live broadcast of the debate can be found on the website NBCNews.com and in the pages of this portal in Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
- The evening of 18 June, the trump officially announced the beginning of his campaign. The President’s supporters in Orlando (FL), which hosted the speech, began to take a turn for two days because no-one wanted to hear the President was more than seats in the hall.
- “We will continue to make America great again, and then we will to maintain America’s greatness. That’s why tonight, I stand before you announce the official beginning of my campaign for re-election as President of the United States. I promise you that I will never, never let you down,” said trump, referring to the audience.
- 59th U.S. presidential election will be held on 3 November 2020. The first meetings of party activists during the upcoming presidential campaign will be held in Iowa in early February, 2020. The Democratic Convention, which will nominate a presidential candidate, will be held from 13 to 16 July 2020 in Milwaukee (Wisconsin). Republicans will hold their Convention from 24 to 27 August 2020, in Charlotte (North Carolina).
- At the moment, trump is one of the two presidential candidates from the Republican party, a competition he tries to make a former Governor of Massachusetts William weld; for the right to be nominated from the Democratic party are fighting 24 candidates, of which the best known are former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders.