Trump: U.S. may impose additional duties on Chinese goods, ‘if you want’ (PHOTO)

The United States may impose additional customs duties on Chinese goods if the us government wants it. About it as transfers TASS, said Friday the President of the United States Donald trump in an interview with reporters on the South lawn of the White house before flying to his estate in Bedminster (new Jersey). However, he once again accused Beijing of violating trade deals that both parties in fact concluded in the spring.

“We have introduced huge fees. If we want, can introduce significantly large. China reneged on a deal, we are negotiating with them. Let’s see what will happen,” – said the President.

“They were negotiating with us and wanted to make a deal. We had a deal and they broke it. They weren’t supposed to break it. I think that next time they would not have”, – said the head of the Washington administration.

He added that China pays “billions of dollars” in the framework of the imposed duties. According to him, Beijing “to death wants to sign” with the US trade agreement.

We will remind, at the meeting of the American President and the Chinese President XI Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka on 28 and 29 June, an agreement was reached on the resumption of trade negotiations. Trump has promised not to impose new tariffs on Chinese goods worth $ 300 billion, and to alleviate restrictions on the activities of Huawei.

In response, the Chinese side expressed readiness to increase volumes of purchases of American agricultural products.

May 10, Washington imposed additional duties on Chinese goods worth $ 200 billion, raising the rate from 10% to 25%. In early June, the Chinese government has imposed retaliatory measures in respect of more than 5 thousand commodity items in the amount of US $ 60 billion