Trump: US will impose sanctions against Turkey if it will open fire on Kurds in Syria (PHOTO)

The United States will impose sanctions against Turkey in the case that the armed forces of this country will open fire on Kurdish forces, leaving a security zone in Northern Syria. About it as transfers TASS, wrote on Friday US President Donald trump on his Twitter page.

“Turkey fully understands that it is not necessary to shoot at the Kurds to leave the territory, which will be called security zone, and heading to surrounding areas. No need to repeat that large-scale sanctions will be imposed in case of violations,” he wrote.

“It’s going well. IG is in custody, the Kurds, and Turkey is ready to connect in case of need,” said trump.

“Oil is safe. Our soldiers left and continue to leave Syria, going to other places. And then they return home! It was assumed that we would be there 30 days and it was 10 years ago. When these fools experts are asking that we receive this agreement, I’m just saying oil, we also return home of our soldiers, and ISIS is in custody!” – said the White house.

We will remind, on 9 October Ankara declared carrying out in the North of Syria operation “Source of peace”, describing his goal of creating a buffer zone to protect the Turkish border. In this district, Ankara believes, will be able to return from Turkey to the Syrian refugees. Damascus called the operation aggression, the international community has condemned the actions of Ankara.

October 17, the United States and Turkey have reached an agreement to suspend hostilities. Turkey agreed to 120 hours of cease fire to Kurdish coalition “Forces of a democratic Syria”, left the area of border security zone created by Ankara.

On 22 October the presidents of Russia and Turkey Vladimir Putin and Tayyip Erdogan at a meeting in Sochi adopted a Memorandum on joint actions on resolving the situation in the North-East of Syria.

According to the document, the Russian military police and Syrian military from October 23 are introduced into the areas bordering the area of the Turkish operation in Syria. Kurdish groups given 150 hours to fully release the 30-kilometer zone from the Turkish border, after which the military of Russia and Turkey will start joint patrols.

*Islamic state (ISIS, ISIL, DAISH) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.