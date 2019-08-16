Trump wants to solve the problem of mass shootings in the construction of mental hospitals
The President of the United States Donald trump believes that the construction of new mental hospitals will help to cope with the mass shootings in the United States. This writes Interfax.
“It’s not the gun pulls the trigger and the person holding the gun,” said trump, speaking at a rally in new Hampshire before the voters.
He promised to “seriously think” about increasing the number of psychiatric hospitals in the country. In his opinion, “mentally ill and dangerous people” should “take the streets”, so they didn’t have “much trouble”.
“This is a big problem. There are seriously sick people, and they are at liberty,” added the US President.
The tramp assured the voters that will always defend the right of citizens to self-defence, as guaranteed by the Second amendment to the us Constitution. “We can’t make a good, solid, law-abiding citizens were more difficult to protect themselves,” he said.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- A third of Americans said that their fear of executions is so great that they avoid visiting certain places or events, almost a quarter admitted that to some extent have changed their lives because of fear of mass shootings.
- August 4, 24-year-old Connor Betts staged the mass shooting outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio, in which nine people were killed, among whom was the sister of the shooter Megan Betts.
- Latin American leaders believe that anti-immigrant rhetoric of the US President Donald trump fuels the violence that contributes to such tragedies as the mass shooting in El Paso and Dayton.
- As it turned out the friend Connor Betts bought him a bulletproof vest and a magazine to the machine and hid them in his apartment to the parents of the shooter have not found weapons. And in the blood the arrow had found a “cocktail” of drugs and antidepressants.
- In the shooting at the Mall in El Paso killed 22 people, more than 20 were injured. This was the deadliest day in the history of the state.