Trump was accused of violating the law: what the court decided regarding the border wall
President trump acted illegally when he declared a state of emergency in the country for financing the construction of the border wall. This decision ruled a Federal judge on Friday, 11 October, reports The Post.
The decision of the Federal judge of Texas David Brianza questioned the legality of the use of funds for construction of the wall on the southern border.
County El Paso and the Border Network for Human Rights has filed a lawsuit against trump and the administration at the beginning of this year. The lawsuit alleges that the President broke the law when he declared a state of emergency in the country to extract the funds of the Department of defense for the financing of the project.
On Friday, the judge wrote that the law “expressly prohibits” the use of the money allocated by Congress for the purpose beyond the purpose.
Brians judge instructed the plaintiffs within 10 days to specify particular requirements of financing the construction of the border wall.
Lawyers for trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
ForumDaily wrote earlier:
- The trump matter to do one of the key campaign promises. But this provoked a major crisis of government in the United States. In the country fell the longest in the history of the shutdown — a temporary stop of work of governmental bodies.
- They brought to him a dispute about the funding of the wall: the upper house of the Congress proposed a draft budget for the construction of barriers on the border with Mexico was given $1.6 billion; trump refused to sign a budget that provoked the government shutdown.
- The President went the other way, and on February 15 announced the introduction of a state of emergency in the country. This measure may allow Trump to circumvent Congress and get access to the military means and resources.
- In early September, 2019, the Secretary of defense mark Esper has approved the use of $ 3.6 billion allocated for the construction of military facilities for the construction of a 280-km section promised by President Donald trump border wall with Mexico.