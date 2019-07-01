Trump was bluffing in talks with XI Jinping in Osaka
Sunday, June 30, the head of the National economic Council Lawrence Kudlow on air of TV channel Fox News has made an important clarification regarding the statements of the American President Donald trump on the Chinese company Huawei. Kudlow said that it is in any case is not about “unconditional Amnesty”.
“The U.S. Department of Commerce will temporarily provide a number of additional licenses for the supply of goods the General purpose Huawei. We do not believe that these cases affect the national security of the United States,” says Kudlow.
We will remind, in may, the Commerce Department has made Huawei the black list because of threats to national security. The white house accuses, the Chinese concern in stealing technology, spying the China government and the sale of American components to Iran despite sanctions imposed against Tehran. The administration’s decision trump has led to the fact that many American IT companies were forced to cease cooperation with Huawei.
All this is part of a massive trade war between the US and China, deployed on the initiative of the White house. Washington and Beijing over the past year, exchange new duties. This causes frustration for many large companies in both countries.
At the G20 summit in Osaka, held June 28-29, Donald trump held a meeting with Chairman XI Jinping. The American President promised the Chinese leader to stop technological blockade Huawei. About this trump himself said during the final press conference in Osaka. “I agreed to allow the sale of technology products Huawei”, — said the President of the United States. However, he added that the final question on the work of Huawei needs to be solved in the course of trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing, which will soon resume. About trump and XI Jinping agreed in Osaka.
The President’s statement provoked sharp criticism in the U.S. Senate. A number of senators immediately demanded to renew sanctions against Huawei in full. Kudlow’s statement was a response to this requirement.
