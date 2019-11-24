Trump was embarrassing, not being able to properly write the name Zelensky
The US President Donald trump once again fell into an awkward situation. This time the head of America failed to properly write the name of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
So trump commented on the testimony of the Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sandland, which confirmed that the American administration demanded that President Vladimir Zelensky “return the favor”. This is the BBC.
Trump, not to forget it, was released to journalists with the sheet that was marked. His trump read your comment.
“I don’t want anything. I don’t want anything. I don’t want any quid pro quo. Tell Zelensky that he did the right thing. This is the last word from the President of the United States,” was written on the paper that trump had in her hand.
The name of the Ukrainian leader is written as Zellinsky. The correct spelling of it in English — Zelensky.
At the same time, the US President said that in fact he is not very well aware of Sandland.
“I don’t know him very well. Although, he seems like a nice guy,” trump added.
Recorded replica devoted to the scandal associated with Ukraine.
Written with a sharpie. Didnt spell the name right. And I seriously doubt if it’s his final word on the matter either. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/mpUFLZQass
— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) November 20, 2019
The Ambassador said in open congressional hearings, the meeting of the presidents of the USA and Ukraine were dependent on public commitments from the Ukrainian side to conduct an investigation in respect of the company Burisma and the alleged interference in the elections of 2016.