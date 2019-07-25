Trump was forced to speak in front of supporters on the background of the eagle with Golf clubs in the paws (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The President of the United States Donald trump before supporters in Washington was marked by confusion. Instead of the presidential seal, depicting a bald eagle with an olive branch and arrows in his paws, behind the American leader appeared on the screen similar to the eagle the two-headed eagle as the emblem of Russia, with an armful of Golf clubs. This writes the Washington Post.

The incident happened July 23 at the student summit, a conservative non-profit organization Turning Point USA at the Marriott Marquis. A modified presidential seal appeared after the audience was shown a video about the way trump for President of the United States, and he went up on stage.

The unusual form of the presidential seal was noticed by the participants, and the image quickly hit the media. Before the performance of trump’s screen projected the real seal, the symbol in its original form was also present in the Department, behind which stood the head of state.

The authors modified the symbol, apparently, wanted to joke over the fact that trump enjoys playing Golf, and hint at the scandal about his links with Russia. At the beginning of the presidential term, trump has repeatedly condemned his predecessor Barack Obama for the love of the sport and, in particular, to the game of Golf. In this case the media found out that for the first 99 days, or four months in the presidency, trump has visited more Golf courses than Obama or former presidents George Bush and bill Clinton. Over the 14 weeks of his presidency, Obama has played Golf once and the tramp – 19. Double-headed eagle is also depicted in the lower part of the logo Turnberry, a luxury resort and Golf course in Scotland, which is owned by Trump.

White house spokesman said WP that before changed the character of the President appeared on the screen, representatives of the administration didn’t see him. A representative of a nonprofit organization, Turning Point also stated that he did not know how the image appeared on the screen. According to him, this error was made by the team that was responsible for the audio and video feed of the event.

One reader of the Washington Post noted a web site that sells products with the fake image of the same print. In these images, in inscriptions parody of the eagle is written: “45 es un titere”, which translates as “45 – puppet.” On the official presidential seal, an eagle holds a banner with the motto of the United States “E pluribus unum “- “out Of many, one.” A counterfeit printing products store see the eagle clutching in its talons the cash. Representatives of the network of the retailer “OneTermDonnie” the situation is not commented.