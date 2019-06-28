Trump was playing a joke on Putin in Osaka
On Friday, June 28, in Osaka held talks with US President Donald trump and the Russian leader Vladimir Putin. They arrived in Japan to participate in the summit of “Big twenty” (G20). The bilateral meeting lasted half an hour. Surprisingly, the talks started without any delay.
On the Russian side, besides Putin participated the Minister of foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov, first Deputy Prime Minister Anton Siluanov, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov and press Secretary Dmitry Peskov. On the American side, in addition to trump’s Secretary of state Mike Pompeo, assistant to the President for homeland security John Bolton, press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, and advisors trump — his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner.
The White house said that during the talks the presidents discussed the situation in Iran, Syria, Venezuela and Ukraine. Trump and Putin “agreed that the improvement of relations is in the interests of both countries and the whole world.” The Kremlin has not yet commented on the results of the meeting.
No specific arrangements are not yet known. Journalists according to the Protocol for a meeting was not allowed. During the Protocol shooting before the start of the talks, reporters asked trump if he was going to discuss with Putin’s intervention in the American elections. The US President laughed and said the President of Russia: “do Not interfere in elections, please.”
Meeting in Osaka — the third meeting between Putin and trump. Before that, they had met almost a year ago at a bilateral summit in Helsinki on 16 July 2018. The first meeting took place in Hamburg on 7 July 2017 during the G20 summit.
In November 2018, the planned meeting of the two presidents in Paris, where they both came at the invitation of the French leader of Emmanuel Macron to the events dedicated to the centenary of the First world war. But then on the background of the U.S. withdrawal from the INF Treaty talks broke down.
Then the presidents were going to hold talks in early December at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, but trump refused to meet because of Russia’s seizure of Ukrainian sailors near the Kerch Strait. Presidents since then did not communicate for almost six months, until may 3 not conducted a one hour phone conversation, which trump called “very positive.”
Ahead of the meeting in Osaka Putin gave an interview to British newspaper Financial Times. In it he, in particular, called trump “talented man”, but stressed that he did not agree with many of his methods.
