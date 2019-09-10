Trump was unexpectedly sent in resignation of national security adviser Bolton
The US President Donald trump on Tuesday, September 10, released John Bolton from the post of national security adviser. As the head of the White house in his microblog on Twitter, the reason for this decision was a series of political disputes with Bolton.
“Last night I told John Bolton, in his service in the White house no longer needed. I significantly disagree with many of his proposals, like other members of the administration,” wrote trump.
“I asked John to leave the post and accepted his resignation this morning. I thank John for his work. I will appoint a new adviser on national security next week”, — said the President of the United States.
Trump has promised to name a successor to Bolton next week. While acting adviser on national security, the President appointed Deputy Bolton Charles Cooperman.
Bolton on his Twitter page stated a slightly different version. He claims that he offered Trump his resignation. He did it in the evening of 9 September. The President replied: “let’s talk about it tomorrow”. And on the morning of September 10, suddenly placed his tweet.
Recall that during his presidency a trump for the fourth time changes the national security adviser. .
70-year-old Bolton was appointed to this position in April 2018. Him for a long time its reputation as one of the main hawks in Washington. Over the years, Bolton was the assistant Secretary of state and the permanent representative of the USA at the UN.
With its arrival to the White house administration foreign policy trump has become very hard. It is with Bolton, the United States announced withdrawal from the Treaty on intermediate-range missiles with Russia. Also in Washington said they do not intend to renew the Agreement on measures for the further reduction and limitation of strategic offensive arms (SNV-3).
Serious disagreements trump of Bolton had a number of questions. This and the continued military campaign in Iraq (the President was strongly against this and believed the invasion of American troops in Iraq one of the biggest mistakes of George W. Bush), and the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, policy toward Iran and North Korea.
Bolton recently visited in Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus. Now it is not clear how to change White house policy in respect of Kiev, Kishinev and Minsk. With the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky Bolton discussed his future visit to the United States, as well as issues of military and political cooperation between the two countries.
As for Russia, in Moscow, reacted to the resignation of Bolton with caution. They point out that his departure for Washington to change its position on start-3. However, the dismissal of an influential adviser again demonstrated the volatility of trump in personnel matters. With him I can not live with many people, and it speaks to a very peculiar management style of the 45th President of the United States.
