Trump was wrong: 70% of Americans blame their President for his attitude towards Ukraine
The vast majority of Americans — 70% – believe that the request of the President of Donald trump to the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky start an investigation over his competitor in the elections was wrong. This writes the resource to ABC News, citing data from survey conducted by Ipsos.
It is noted that more than half of the population (51%) believe that actions trump was wrong and should be held accountable, impeach.
“19% of respondents said that they condemn trump, but he should not make the impeachment, and 25% of respondents believe that trump did nothing wrong”, — stated in the message.
We will remind, the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress is conducting an investigation about whether trump’s false testimony to the special Prosecutor, Robert Mueller, who was investigating possible Russian interference in the American election campaign in 2016.
In the framework of this investigation, ex-U.S. Ambassador in Kiev, Marie Yovanovitch spoke at public hearings in Congress on the case concerning the impeachment of Donald trump. She, in particular, said that representatives of Ukraine did not intervene in the electoral process in the United States of America in 2016
As previously reported “FACTS”, former US Ambassador to Russia and former special assistant on national security of the 44th President Barack Obama, Michael McFaul, said that US President Donald trump, the transcript of the first conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky unveiled the White house is not interested in further strengthening NATO and demonstrates enthusiasm for the protection of the territorial integrity of Ukraine.
