Trump wasn’t kidding about buying Greenland and even postponed the scheduled visit to Denmark due to the reaction of the authorities (PHOTO)

The head of the White house Donald trump will postpone the planned visit to Denmark due to the reaction of the authorities to the possible sale USA Greenland. Earlier, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen called “absurd discussion” the idea of the American President to purchase the island.

“Denmark is a very specific country with beautiful people, but starting from the Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, according to which she is not interested to discuss a deal on Greenland, I will postpone our meeting which was to be held in two weeks,” wrote trump on Twitter. The us President’s visit to Denmark was planned for 2 September.

Earlier it was reported that Donald trump is in talks with his aides discussed making a deal with the Kingdom of Denmark on the purchase of Greenland, which has the rights of broad autonomy. The sides of the media outside the White house have compared this deal with the acquisition of Alaska from the Russian Empire in the mid-nineteenth century. Some of the advisers to the President of the United States stated that the purchase of Greenland would be economically feasible, including because, by purchasing Greenland Washington can “to expand its military presence in the Arctic”, where the active expansion of Russia begins to conduct.

In turn, members of the Royal family of Denmark reacted favorably to the proposal of the President of the United States. According to Newsweek, the wife of the cousin of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Prince Waldemar Princess Antonia Schaumburg-Lippe called the proposal about the acquisition of the “compliment to the magic of Greenland.” She also added that to decide the fate of the island should reside in the people. Her son, Prince Mario Max Schaumburg-Lippe divided the mother’s opinion, noting that “any decision taken by [the Greenlanders] a solution based on their idea of the best must be supported.”

In the Parliament of Denmark offer trump has caused a storm: the representative of the Danish people’s party søren Espersen called the idea ridiculous, and MP from the Social liberal party Martin Lidegaard stressed that the need to take seriously the growing US interests in the Arctic. The Deputy and the leader of the Red-Green Alliance of Denmark’s Pernille Skipper noted that “it says a lot about trump, who really believes that you can buy the whole country and the whole people.”

Former Prime Minister of Denmark Lars løkke Rasmussen, who held the position from 2009-2011, in turn, noted that this is probably an April fool’s joke, “I’m only sorry it’s not the season”. The point in discussion was put by the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, who called the idea of selling “absurd discussion” and stressed: the leader of Greenland also made it clear that the island is not for sale. However, senior adviser to Donald trump on economy Lawrence Kudlow noted that the purchase of the rich mineral resources of the island was conceived by President Harry Truman. Then he offered Denmark 100 million dollars, but in the end it was limited to just talking about it.