Trump will be tried for violation of the US Constitution
A Federal appeals court of the United States decided to resume consideration of a lawsuit against the President of the United States Donald trump for obtaining money from foreigners. This writes the “Voice of America”.
The U.S. Constitution prohibits the President to accept gifts or payments from foreign governments without the consent of Congress.
The plaintiffs, among them public organization “Citizens for responsibility and ethics”, saying that trump had violated this provision as the hotel that bears his name, organized events for foreign embassies and stop officials. According to the plaintiffs, this makes the U.S. President vulnerable to outside influence.
Trump has not provided the Congress any details related to these events, and did not ask the consent of the legislators for their conduct. The White house position boils down to the fact that these actions do not fall under the concept of “reward”. The administration believes that we are talking about ordinary commercial transactions, not personal payments.
For their part, the plaintiffs, as stated in their statement, don’t know if here is the place ordinary Commerce or personal tributes, as trump did not disclose any details concerning the stay in his hotel for foreign representatives.
In February 2019, the company that owns the trump hotel in Washington, handed over to the Treasury as a donation of more than 150 thousand dollars, making this amount as “profit” from transactions with foreign countries. The company’s accountants did not make explanatory notes to its accounts.
The court of appeal quashed the verdict of the lower court, which dismissed the suit because the plaintiffs are unable to prove that he had suffered from the actions of trump.
The U.S. Department of justice, who is President of trump may appeal the decision of the court.