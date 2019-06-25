Trump will meet with Putin during the G20 summit: what they say presidents
The summit of “Big twenty” in Osaka will be the first meeting of the leaders of the USA and Russia after spectacular Robert Mueller has completed the investigation.
The US President Donald trump will hold a private meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and at least seven other world leaders on the sidelines of the summit of “Big twenty” in Japanese Osaka later this week. This writes the “Voice of America”, citing a high-ranking representative of the presidential administration of the USA.
But Putin, trump will hold talks with President of China XI Jinping, crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the official said, refusing to reveal details about the dates and times of meetings, as the chart trump is not yet finalized.
Trump will also meet with Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, Prime Minister of India Narendra modi, Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison, as well as the host of the summit Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, the official said reporters on the phone, noting that the graph of the President may be other bilateral meetings.
The summit of “Big twenty” in Osaka will be the first meeting of the leaders of the USA and Russia after spectacular Robert Mueller has completed the investigation came to the conclusion that the campaign headquarters trump has not entered into an agreement with Russia in 2016. This question has long hung over the presidency of the trump.
The current tensions with Iran will undoubtedly become one of the topics for discussion. Last week, trump has canceled the air strikes in response to the destruction of Iran American drone. This happened a few hours after Putin said that the use of the U.S. armed forces in the region “would be a disaster”.
Tehran is not the only authoritarian government that protects Putin. Putin supports the Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and the President of Syria Bashar al-Assad, helping them to stay in power, despite the opposition of the United States. Strengthening Moscow’s ties with China is also alarming to many in Washington.
“The relationship between USA and Russia by all standards, are in poor condition, and the administration is pursuing a relatively tight policy towards Russia, although presidential rhetoric like this can not be called”, – said the Agency Associated Press, the President of the Council on foreign relations Richard Haass.
“The success of this meeting, nothing prepared”, he added.
The main goal of Putin is to convince trump to soften the sanctions against Russia, which has tightened the Congress.
Last week Putin admitted that the damage from sanctions the US and the EU totaled about $ 50 billion in 2014. This weakened the position of Putin and reduce his hopes to reach a Grand bargain which would strengthen Russia’s influence in the world.
As for trump purposes, then “it is difficult to understand what are the goals of the White house, because this is not a normal administration,” said the head of the Department of political science at Barnard College Kimberly Martin.
“If this were a normal administration, it would be possible to present the progress on the start-3 Treaty and the arms control and simultaneous attempts to avoid the escalation of conflict in areas where their interests are opposite, for example, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela and Ukraine. But I can’t say with certainty what the purpose of the meeting,” says Martin.
In July last year, trump and Putin had more than a two-hour meeting in Helsinki, which was attended by only their interpreters. Some American intelligence officers had not been informed about its contents.
“The whole world saw in Helsinki, the President took the side of Putin, preferring his own intelligence community. We still don’t know what they discussed in the closed meeting, says former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul. – I suspect that, in connection with the completion of the investigation Muller they would come closer and work together to promote the theory that there was nothing there. It will look as if they are both justified.”