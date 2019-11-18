Trump won the Northern Ireland Open (video)

Трамп выиграл Northern Ireland Open (видео)

Judd Trump

In Belfast ended the 6th ranking event of the snooker season.

The final was an absolute repeat of last year: the Englishman Judd trump in a 9:7 defeated his compatriot Ronnie O’sullivan.

The first session ended in favor of the world champion-2019 – trump 5:3.

The second session was not at least emotionally and ended in a draw 4:4.

Outcome 9:7 in favor of trump, who won the third title of the season and 14th in his career. Judd for winning the tournament earned 70 thousand pounds, “King Ronnie” limited to a 30-TEW.

The next ranking tournament – the Open championship of England, held in York from 26 November to 8 December.

