Trump won the Northern Ireland Open (video)
November 18, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Judd Trump
In Belfast ended the 6th ranking event of the snooker season.
The final was an absolute repeat of last year: the Englishman Judd trump in a 9:7 defeated his compatriot Ronnie O’sullivan.
The first session ended in favor of the world champion-2019 – trump 5:3.
The second session was not at least emotionally and ended in a draw 4:4.
Outcome 9:7 in favor of trump, who won the third title of the season and 14th in his career. Judd for winning the tournament earned 70 thousand pounds, “King Ronnie” limited to a 30-TEW.
The next ranking tournament – the Open championship of England, held in York from 26 November to 8 December.