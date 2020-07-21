Trump would send Federal law enforcement authorities in major U.S. cities run by Democrats
The President of the USA Donald trump Monday, July 20, said it plans to send employees of Federal law enforcement agencies in some major US cities, as Federal measures to suppress protests against racism, including the use of unmarked cars and officers in unidentified camouflage uniforms in Portland (Oregon), angered people across the country. About it writes Reuters.
“We sent law enforcement agencies in different cities,” said trump at a press conference in the White house.
Republican, trump said new York (NY), Chicago (Il) Philadelphia (PA) Detroit (mi), Baltimore (MD) and Oakland (CA), as a possible location to send Federal forces, noting that the mayors of these cities are “liberal Democrats”. Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot often criticized trump on Twitter.
Meanwhile, heads of States and local governments in Oregon, as well as members of Congress called on trump to revoke employees of the Department of homeland security Portland.
“They stayed there three days, and they really did a fantastic job in a very short period of time, — said trump about how law enforcement agencies suppressed the unruly protests in Portland. — Officers arrested a lot of people and they are all anarchists”.
Last week, the Federal troops began to suppress the protests of Portland against police brutality and systemic racism, using tear gas and arresting some activists without explanation. Despite national protest over these tactics, the representatives of the Department of homeland security has said it will not retreat and will not apologize.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 376
[name] => Donald trump
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => donald-tramp
)
Donald Trump
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28606
[name] => the protests in the United States
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => protesty-v-ssha
)
protests in СШАFacebookVkontakte
bookmark