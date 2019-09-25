‘Trump’s words sound like a threat from mafia’: Democrats insist on the impeachment of the President of the United States
According to the speaker of the house of representatives (democratic party) Nancy Pelosi, the US President, Donald trump has committed acts that undermine the integrity of the election. This writes the “Voice of America”.
Nancy Pelosi said that the White house published a transcript of a July phone conversation between trump and the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky confirms the need to investigate the impeachment against trump.
“The publication of transcripts of this call, the White house confirms that the President has committed acts which undermine the integrity of our elections, the dignity of his position and our national security,” said Pelosi.
Meanwhile, the head of the intelligence Committee of the house of representatives Adam Schiff said that the content of the conversation was even more unacceptable than expected. Schiff claims that trump’s words sound like a threat from the mafia.
In addition, democratic lawmakers, chairmen of 4 committees of the house of representatives, issued a joint statement in which they called for an investigation into the activities of the current President of the country in the framework of the legal procedure of impeachment.
The U.S. Department of justice found no violations of the law in conversation trump with Zelensky. About it writes “RIA Novosti”.
According to the representative of the U.S. Department of justice Kerry Kupec, the Department closed the case.
She stated that the President. in conversation with US attorney General William Barr, who is mentioned in the talks, the two leaders never raised the subject of the investigation in Ukraine, a former Vice-President Joe Biden.
In conversation with Zelensky trump was asked to resume the investigation of hunter Biden, son of the former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden. Biden senior leader in the presidential race and can become an opponent of the trump in the election.
Published transcript confirmed that the us leader mentioned the investigation in a conversation with Zelensky. Democrats argue that the US President asked for it in exchange for guarantees of assistance to Ukraine, however, direct reference in the transcript of the conversation there.
Biden’s son hunter was part of the Board of Directors of Burisma Group – one of the largest private gas companies in Ukraine. During his tenure as Vice-President of the USA, Biden is a senior in 2016, demanded from Kiev with a strong anti-corruption policy and in the framework of this campaign called for the resignation of then acting attorney General, which investigated the activities of Burisma.
Thus was the public Prosecutor of Ukraine Yury Lutsenko declared that has no information about violations on the part of Biden Sr. or his son in the country.