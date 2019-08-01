Trust to strangers prolongs life
People who are more inclined to trust others, including strangers, live longer than those who used to be closed from the outside world. About the healing effect of trust says a recent study by researchers from Stockholm University published in the journal of Epidemiology and Community Health.
In scientific work the authors analyzed the traits and health indicators 25 thousand Americans have a different ethnicity, in the period from 1978 to 2010. Scientists noticed that the people who treated strangers with distrust and fear, the risk of dying prematurely was increased by 17%.
According to Swedish experts, such a pattern is explained by the fact that gullible people are easier to interact in society and less prone to stress factors. At the same time, they believe that the level of trust among the citizens of the United States as a whole is reduced and this can result in unfavourable consequences for public health.
Depending on whether, or not you tend to trust people, including strangers, life expectancy can vary by about ten months, according to the study authors. The level of wealth and nationality on this index have no influence.
The findings of Swedish scientists confirm the data of earlier studies that trust helps to reduce differences in social interactions and reduces mental stress.