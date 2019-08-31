Truth and myths about the treatment of folk remedies
Many people who to save, who, because of distrust of pharmacology strive to get relief from fighting their disease by using folk remedies. Of course, there are many medicinal plants that can relieve the patient’s condition. But at the same time on the pages of social. network slip “recipes” that not only cannot be cured, but can greatly harm your body.
1. Herbal treatment of Oncology and diabetes
Healers from India been using curry leaves to reduce blood sugar levels. Scientists have studied some types of herbs grown in China and Thailand that can really slow the growth of cancer cells.
2. Herbs for cores
Scientists tested Indian herb guggul has a proven ability to reduce the level of cholesterol in the blood, moreover, conducted experiments using drugs on the basis of this raw material showed an increase in cholesterol levels in volunteers.
3. Butter for burns
It is categorically impossible to butter the surface, which is subjected to a heat treatment. Such “assistance” will create a protective fatty film, which will be an obstacle to the heat and worsen the burn process. Only in one case, allowed to assist using butter with scalding hot tar.
4. Garlic for colds
Since childhood, familiar: “you better lay off the garlic, to prevent” — has no scientifically proven facts. In addition, the use of garlic in large doses can cause burning of the mucosa.
5. Tea with raspberry, honey, red pepper etc. folk remedies can be a Supplement to the basic treatment. But you should always remember about hypersensitive body some products. In any case, consult your doctor.