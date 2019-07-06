Truth or myth: pits and seeds cause appendicitis
Scientists have figured out how trapped in the intestines seeds and pits are dangerous and harmful to health.
Often people think that because of the passion for seeds can start appendicitis. However, doctors from Turkey smashed to smithereens the myth.
They analyzed about 2 thousand case histories of patients who got to hospital with the diagnosis “appendicitis”. It turned out that only eight cases in the appendage of the cecum found poorly digested food. And only one was found fruit pits. This means, the experts judged that the seeds and the seeds safe.
– I fully agree with the conclusions of my foreign colleagues, –says the doctor-gastroenterologist Sergey vyalov. – Seeds and bones, do not become provocateurs of occurrence of appendicitis in humans. I note that no food has no effect on the appearance of inflammation.
The expert also added that after removal of appendicitis can safely eat berries with seeds, seeds and fruit. He says he does not have any problems, unless, of course, do not swallow whole large bone. For example, from apricot.
Besides, doctors in any situation I advise to chew food, to avoid problems with the gastrointestinal tract.