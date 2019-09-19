Trying to burn letters from an ex-boyfriend Nebraska resident accidentally set fire to the apartment
Girl accidentally set fire to his apartment when he went to take a NAP after trying to burn a love letter from her ex with a gas torch. About it writes Daily Mail.
19-year-old Ariana of Chantel Lillard from Lincoln (ne), tried to burn letters from her ex-boyfriend on the balcony of his apartment with a butane burner. When she failed to do so, she was upset, brought them into the apartment, laid on the floor and went into the next room to take a NAP.
Some time later Lillard woke up to the smell of smoke and found that her apartment was on fire carpet, presumably from emails. She called the emergency number.
Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames within a few minutes and luckily no one was hurt.
“She used a small butane torch to light the letters from her ex-boyfriend. But they are not inflamed, so she put them on the carpet and took a NAP. The poor did not understand that the letters glow. It caught the rug on fire, and the girl woke up when the smoke detector is triggered”, — said the representative of the police Department Lincoln.
Preliminary assessment of damage from the fire was $4,000 more in the house suffered from smoke.
The girl was charged with careless behavior with fire, for which she will stand trial.