Trying to catch members of a biker gang led to 200 charges (PHOTO)

| August 7, 2019 | News | No Comments
Попытка поймать членов байкерской банды привела к 200 предъявленным обвинениям (ФОТО)

Fifteen members of a criminal group charged almost 200 charges at the end of surgery, the purpose of which was the biker gang involved in drug and human trafficking in several cities of Ontario.

Provincial police Ontario worked on this case together with the Ottawa police, the region of Niagara and Sudbury in June 2018, based on the suspicion that the gang engaged in the sale of cocaine, fentanyl and forcing women into sexual slavery.

Last week, officers in all cities of Ontario, which conducted raids and seized 12.5 kg of cocaine worth more than $1 million, hundreds of bags of fentanyl 50 micrograms, 12.2 kg of cannabis and 2,000 tablets of methamphetamine. Also seized 11 firearms.

Officers also seized 1 house, three motorcycle, Maserati and Mercedes.

Police also confirmed that fentanyl was originally derived from “a legitimate pharmaceutical source”, but somehow was not in the wrong hands.

All 15 people were detained.

Officers also said that the group is accused of forcing women into sexual slavery, but what about the number of victims in question are unknown.

