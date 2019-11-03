Tsemakh made a loud statement in an interview with Russian propagandists: there was a reaction…
In the Netherlands, responded to the revelations of the former militant “DNR” Vladimir Tzemach Russian propagandists. In office of public Prosecutor of the Netherlands was given to understand that the interview looked and continue to Tzemach considered a valuable witness in the case of the downed Boeing MH17.
In an interview with the Kremlin’s promoter Kirill Wyszynski tzemach said that the Netherlands had offered him the witness protection program, citizenship, “house in Holland” in exchange for testimony. These statements Tzemach Dutch not comment, citing confidentiality of all information discussed during the interrogation.
“It is true that the Tzemach questioned the joint investigation team (JIT). These conversations are always confidential, so I can’t publish what he said“, — quotes “UKRINFORM” the statement a press-the Secretary of Prosecutor’s office of the Netherlands Michael van de Mosdac.
In the public Prosecutor’s office continue to insist that the tzemach “is of interest to the International joint investigation teams” and remind you that sent a request to Russia for the arrest and extradition of the said person.
We will remind, the tzemach in 2015, it was recognized that many can tell about the collapse of the Malaysian “Boeing” over the Donbas 17 July 2014. It was assumed that tzemach was the man who was mandated to hide the Buk missile when the missile “earth-air” shot down a civilian airliner.
