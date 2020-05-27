Tsitaishvili, it only took 192 seconds to seal his brace in the match with “Olimpik” (video)
May 27, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
George Chitaishvili
On the eve of the resumption of the championship of Ukraine “Dynamo” holds its second friendly match. This time the opponent Alexei Mikhailichenko speaking Donetsk “Olympic”.
According to the regulations the teams will play two halves of 30 minutes.
First minutes of the match was impressive for George, Tsitaishvili.
19-year-old Dynamo to the 4-th minute scored twice.
Especially good was the second goal of the world champion-2019 in the youth team of Ukraine (U-20). Tsitaishvili laid the turn, did a workshop a break and scored into an empty net.
The match goes on.