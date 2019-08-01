“Tsunami” in the Park filmed on video: fifty people were injured
The water Park in the North of China, in the city of Longjing, there was an emergency that had to remove the live witnesses. In the wave pool was out of order equipment, causing a giant wave with a height of over three meters. Unplanned “tsunami” safely children and adults. Some threw water on a hard surface. At least 44 people were injured — including broken ribs and limbs.
As writes the South China Morning Post, the Park is temporarily closed. The investigation is ongoing. It was initially reported that the operator of the machine that creates the waves, was drunk. But this information was not confirmed. According to preliminary data, the cause was a power outage that damaged the electronics.
