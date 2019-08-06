Tsurenko has played the prestigious tournament in Toronto
Lesya Tsurenko
The third racket of Ukraine Lesya Tsurenko decided to skip the tournament WTA Premier 5 Rogers Cup in Toronto.
The official cause of failure – injury to the right elbow.
In the first round, Tsurenko was supposed to meet with the 10th-seeded Anastasia Sevastopol from Latvia. Instead of Ukrainka in the main draw will play Chinese player Zhang Shuai, who lost in the final of the qualifying tournament.
Thus, the competition in Toronto continues to the second racket of Ukraine Dayana Yastremsky, and with a second round there will be the first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina.
