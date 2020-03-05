Tsurenko in the dramatic match to qualify in the third round of a major tournament in Indian wells
Lesya Tsurenko
In the second round of a major tennis tournament BNP Paribas Open, which takes place on hard courts in California Indian wells, Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko in a tough division beat 16th-seeded in the tournament, the Russian Vera Grachev– 0:6, 6:4, 6:2.
Under the net after losing the first set, Tsurenko was able to concentrate and pulled out the second batch.
In the final set advantage Lesia was undisputed.
The match lasted 2 hours 8 minutes.
For the right to play in the quarterfinals of the Ukrainian argue with the British tennis player Katie Boulter.