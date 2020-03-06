Tsurenko in the quarterfinals of the tennis tournament in Indian wells

March 6, 2020

Lesya Tsurenko

In the 1/8 final of a major tennis tournament BNP Paribas Open, which takes place on hard courts in California Indian wells, Ukrainian Lesya Tsurenko in two sets with the identical account 6:3 beat Briton Katie Boulter.

The match lasted 1 hour and 12 minutes.

For the right to play in the semifinals of the 30-year-old Ukrainian will face Serbian Olga Danilovich, which is ranked 179 th place in the WTA rankings.

