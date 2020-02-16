Tsurenko lost the final of the ITF tournament in Egypt
February 16, Ukrainian tennis player Lesya Tsurenko (No. 129 WTA) in the final of the tournament series ITF in Cairo (Egypt) met with Romanian Irina Begu (No. 118 WTA).
Ukrainka lost Romanian tennis player, who previously knocked out of the tournament Marta Kostyuk.
The final meeting Tsurenko and started Running, losing on two of their submission each. Until the 9th game, breaks were not, but in the end, the Ukrainian lost, writes isport.ua.
“In the second set, it all started about as well. Tsurenko lost twice her serve, committing one break. With the score 2:3 in favor of the Romanian woman, Les got together and won four consecutive games, and with them set. The third game in the final set ended with a break Ukrainka, but more in the party, she did not take any of their or someone else’s submission. 2:6 – and the defeat”, – stated in the message.
Lesya Tsurenko (Ukraine) – Irina Begu (Romania) – 4:6, 6:3, 2:6
Thus, Tsurenko are unable to get the 11th title in his career. Previously, he has won six ITF titles (not above 25 tournament) and four WTA titles International.