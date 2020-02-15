Tsurenko reached the final of the ITF tournament in Egypt
Ukrainian tennis player Lesya Tsurenko (No. 129 WTA) reached the final of the tournament series ITF in Cairo (Egypt).
In the semifinals, she battled with the top seeded in the tournament by Dutch Arantxa Rus (No. 77 WTA) and won in two sets – 7:5, 6:0.
February 16, Tsurenko will meet with Romanian Irina Begu (No. 118 WTA), which previously knocked out of the tournament Ukrainka Marta Kostyuk.
The prize Fund of the tournament is $100 thousand
Note that Tsurenko over his career has won six ITF titles (not above 25 tournament) and four WTA titles International.