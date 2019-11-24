TTC will remove the old trams with the work of 29 Dec (PHOTO)

At the end of the year TTC puts “retired” its fleet of canadian light rail vehicles (CLRV), which are in operation for four decades.

Last CLRV will pass on December 29. According to TTC, all bus and tram routes will be served are available for all vehicles.

Starting from November 24, vehicles CLRV will go on route 511 Bathurst 7 days a week until December 28. In addition, CLRV will also go an additional route 501 Queen on weekends, between Roncesvalles Avenue and Greenwood Avenue.

The first vehicle went CLRV 29 Dec 1977, and then worked for two years on the 507 Long Branch route.

According to the TTC, all 196 CLRV vehicles were purchased not later than 1982.

Those who want to catch a ride on the last streetcar CLRV, should take part in the contest in Instagram and Facebook on the official page of TTC between 2 and 6 December. The winners will be selected at random.

These old trams will be replaced by the model 204 Bombardier.