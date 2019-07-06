Tuners from RDB LA modified Lamborghini Urus
July 6, 2019
On the roads of Los Angeles appeared white Lamborghini Urus, modified tuning Studio RDB LA.
Lamborghini Urus is definitely the most sporty SUV with a 4.0-liter twin turbo V8 under the hood that produces 650 horsepower. Style, of course, also a little crazy, like all Lamborghini, but, according to the American tuners are not crazy.
Team RDB LA offers for Lamborghini Urus gorgeous kits, including kit side skirts carbon fiber front splitter, large rear diffuser, wide wheel arches and a 24-inch forged wheels.
A great addition to the package was a pearl-white film for exterior. According to preliminary information, the tuners already working on a similar kit black