Tuners have built a special 800-horsepower Ford Mustang GT Gulf Heritage Edition
The Ford dealer from Tennessee (USA) — Brown Lee, presented the special version of the model Ford Mustang — Gulf Heritage Edition dedicated to the victory of the supercar Ford GT at Le Mans in 1968 and 1969. Its main difference — an imitation of the famous Gulf Oil livery, which 50 years ago was painted the winner of the 24-hour marathon.
The creators said that the coloring special Mustang is official — there is a licensing agreement with Gulf Oil. Orange-blue theme continues in the cabin is an orange insert in black finish, orange stitching and Gulf logos on the seats.
The basis of the special version Ford Mustang GT with 5.0-liter V8. The power of the motor is brought up to 820 HP and a couple he is either 10-speed automatic transmission or 6-speed “mechanics”. From a standstill to 96 km/h the car accelerates in 3.3 seconds. The special model will be available as a coupe and a convertible.
In addition to the special livery, Ford Mustang Heritage Gulf Edition low sports suspension, carbon front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser and spoiler, 6-piston brakes front and 4-piston rear, 20-inch wheels with tires Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2. And interior trim leather and Alcantara.
Results will be released in 119 instances of Ford Mustang Heritage Edition Gulf — reported the sign to “clean-up” in the engine compartment. Price — 139 $ 995. Each buyer will receive a 3-year warranty, and an official letter from the Gulf Oil companies, congratulating the owner, with the signatures of the leaders of the Gulf Brown and Lee Performance.