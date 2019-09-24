Tuners have created a luxurious version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Is there a better alternative to G-Class in the market?
Yes. In the end, the German SUV has never been famous for its comfort and handling on the road.
However, as a symbol of status, it has the advantages over the competition.
Is it possible to make it even more desirable? Of course — just look at this instance from Carlex Design.
The basis of the new creation of Polish tuner is a version of the G63 AMG, which is equipped with such an attractive interior that is reminiscent of saloon sports car. This, of course, until you actually don’t look in the window and did not realize that tower over most other road users.
The combination of red and black leather is what distinguishes the cabin and found the new seats and door panels.
Continuing the black and red theme, we see an intriguing blend of carbon fibre with red accents, which can be found on the center console, door panels and casing around the block of digital sensors. Other nice touches include a commemorative embroidery with inscription “40 years of legend” and the image of G-Wagen.
Carlex Design did not say how much the interior of this unique G-Class. However, hardly owners of the new G63 will think about money.