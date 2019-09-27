Tuners have modified the Bentley Continental GT
Atelier Arden introduced a package of improvements for the British model.
German tuning company Arden has the talent to create visual effects for luxury cars, and its latest efforts are focused on the Bentley Continental GT. At this time only published two render images, but which can be considered a body kit this wide body kit is called the Arden Bentley AB III.
Naturally, the body parts are all made of carbon fiber. Specialists Arden have installed front and rear fender wings, adding 50 millimeters on each side. New side skirts connect the improved wheel arches and a special front spoiler to give the symmetry of the wide-body design front. Also modified the bonnet, on which is located the air intakes. Came back diffuser and spoiler in carbon fibre.
Arden also offers a wide choice of 22-inch wheels with 275/35 series tyres in front and wider tyres at the rear 315/30 series to complement the aggressive appearance.
Specialists Arden have not modified the engine the Continental GT W12, which already provides 626 horsepower from its of 6.0 liters of displacement. However, the tuners offer the upgraded exhaust, which improves the performance of the “approximately 10 percent” and reduces fuel consumption.