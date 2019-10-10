Tuners have prepared a unique Widebody Dodge SRT Hellcat
Before the SEMA Show less than two months, and SpeedKore will use this event for the presentation of the unique Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody.
The company keeps the details secret, but confirmed that the car will feature a carbon-fibre components. Judging by the teaser image, that’s an understatement, as this material will be made by the entire front part of the muscle car.
In addition, we can see the new tires and wheels, and front exhaust MagnaFlow. As stated by the supplier is for use on the track, but for street driving the car is the exhaust Competition series.
Of course, the most interesting aspect of the Assembly is its engine. SpeedKore replaced the standard 6.2-liter engine Hellcat V8 supercharged with a power of 707 HP and a torque of 881 Nm — on the “motor on the basis of the demon”, equipped with two turbochargers. While there is no word on specifications, but the company has previously built a twin-engine Challenger SRT Demon that has developed 1 202 HP
It remains unclear whether the Charger is just as powerful, but most out of the engine will be easier to obtain, since the car will be equipped with all-wheel drive system.
Many details remain unknown, but the standard Widebody Charger SRT Hellcat can accelerate to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 315 km/h.
When the car debuted in June, Dodge claimed that it was “the most powerful and the fastest production sedan in the world”.